Corene Archer
Corene Archer, 86, of Fresno, passed away at St. Agnes Hospital, from pneumonia. Corene was born a twin at home in Darnell, Louisiana, to Alan and Barbara Hawsey. The twins were separated and raised apart after their mother passed within 6 weeks after their birth. Corene and her twin were reunited in high school in Kerman, California, and graduated together in 1953. Corene met and married her husband, Robert Archer, in Kerman. They made their permanent home in Fresno and had 2 children. Corene loved children, having in-home day care and working at People's Church nursery for over 30 years. She is survived by her twin sister, Margie Tinker, her daughter, Susan, and her son, Clay. She had 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. She is also survived by half brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Corene will be interred at The Chapel of Light Rose Garden. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
