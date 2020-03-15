John William "Jack " Glover - a tall man with a big heart - passed away in Fresno on January 11,2020 at 82 years of age. Jack was born in Evanston, Illinois, on August 11,1937 to Fred and Doris (Huff) Glover. He joined the army in 1955 and while stationed in Germany met the love of his life Ulrike Ritzka. They married in Chicago, Illinois on February 20, 1960. Their daughter Corina was born the following year. After Jack left the army he attended Northwestern University and then began a career in community banking. He worked in Illinois and then California finishing his career as CFO of Fresno First Bank. Jack loved sports especially the Chicago Cubs. His biggest passion though, was his family. He loved being a grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years Ulrike, his daughter Cori, son in law Guy, grandchildren Nicole, Marc and Nathalie as well as his sister in laws Inge and Helga, the extended Chicoine family, and his good friends at Quail Lake. A celebration of Jack's very rich life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 15, 2020