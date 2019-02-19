Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Corino R. Flores was born in Phoenix, AZ on April 12, 1948. Our beloved father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He passed away on Feb. 13, 2019 knowing that we all loved him. He is survived by his six children; Rosemary Castro, Albert Flores, Christina Flores, Corino Flores Jr., Rita Flores, and Danny Flores, his three brothers and sister; Manuel Flores, Johnny Flores, Danny Flores, Grace and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Corino was preceeded in death by his father, John Flores and mother, Juanita Flores, sisters; Esther, Mary, brothers; Ramon, Elmer, Frank, Roy, Joe, Fred and Amos. Corino R. Flores worked as a dairy man in Arizona. He came to California at the age of 17 found work as a painter in Fresno, CA. where he lived for many years and will now come to rest at the place he most loved. Hobbies were recycling, collecting pennies, giving to toys of all children the best was casino night. Corino will always be loved and missed forever. Services will be held in Fresno, CA on Feb. 22nd at 4pm to 8pm for viewing at 1103 Reade & Sons Funeral Home and on the 23rd services at 9am to 11am gravesite at Mount View. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 19, 2019

