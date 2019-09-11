Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM Chapel of the Light Funeral Home Service 7:00 PM Chapel of the Light Funeral Home Funeral service 10:00 AM Family Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

Cornell was born in Fresno, California on September 30, 1948 to Frank and Angie Gonzales. He was employed by the City of Fresno Solid Waste Department of 42 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Angie Gonzales. Cornell is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosemarie; his children, Vera Reyes-Marquez, David Reyes, Angie Garcia, Jeannette "Jae" Serrato and Cornell Frank Gonzales II. He also leaves behind his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with an evening service to follow at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will held at Family Community Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Cornell was born in Fresno, California on September 30, 1948 to Frank and Angie Gonzales. He was employed by the City of Fresno Solid Waste Department of 42 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Angie Gonzales. Cornell is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosemarie; his children, Vera Reyes-Marquez, David Reyes, Angie Garcia, Jeannette "Jae" Serrato and Cornell Frank Gonzales II. He also leaves behind his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with an evening service to follow at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will held at Family Community Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close