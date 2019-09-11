Cornell was born in Fresno, California on September 30, 1948 to Frank and Angie Gonzales. He was employed by the City of Fresno Solid Waste Department of 42 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Angie Gonzales. Cornell is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosemarie; his children, Vera Reyes-Marquez, David Reyes, Angie Garcia, Jeannette "Jae" Serrato and Cornell Frank Gonzales II. He also leaves behind his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with an evening service to follow at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will held at Family Community Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 11, 2019