Craig Trinkle passed over on 07/12/20. Craig was born in Knoxville, Iowa on 07/20/54. He served in the Air Force and Army. Craig spent 40 years in the Army Corp of Engineers. He was in charge of environmental & natural resources in nine states. Craig was a kind and gentle soul. He is at peace in God's kingdom. Services will be held by Rev. Mark Richardson (United Methodist Church) in Santa Barbara, CA. Craig is preceded in death by his father Paul Trinkle. He is survived by his mother Belle Hoger, Thomas Hoger and sister Christine Bouman.