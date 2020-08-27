1/
Craig Trinkle
1954 - 2020
Craig Trinkle passed over on 07/12/20. Craig was born in Knoxville, Iowa on 07/20/54. He served in the Air Force and Army. Craig spent 40 years in the Army Corp of Engineers. He was in charge of environmental & natural resources in nine states. Craig was a kind and gentle soul. He is at peace in God's kingdom. Services will be held by Rev. Mark Richardson (United Methodist Church) in Santa Barbara, CA. Craig is preceded in death by his father Paul Trinkle. He is survived by his mother Belle Hoger, Thomas Hoger and sister Christine Bouman.


Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashley Valley Funeral Home
410 N 800 W
Vernal, UT 84078
(435) 789-2834
