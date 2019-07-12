Cristina Reynoso Murao was born in Iba, Zambales, Philippines on December 15, 1937. She passed away in Fresno on July 5, 2019 at the age of 81. She is preceded in death by her sons Juan "Bobot" Murao, Jr. and Jose "Jojo" Murao; siblings Angelita Quimson, Corazon Reynoso and Augusto Reynoso. She is survived by her husband John M. Murao, Certified Public Accountant of Fresno; sons Jeffrey Murao of Vacaville and Jerome Murao of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughters Susan Jones of Reedley, Jojie Stallard of Fresno, Jean Drelick of Coalinga, Jocelyn Armada of Palm Desert, Judy Francisco of Clovis, Juliet Murao of Fresno, Janette Smith of Fresno and Jingle Viray of Alameda; siblings Ricardo Reynoso, Jr., Virgilio Reynoso, Rosario Nagle, Andrea Kassissia, Marietta Reynoso, Leonarda Arago, Paulina Otbo and Teresita Coronel; 32 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will commence at 6:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Avenue, Fresno, CA 93710 on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. The Committal Service will follow Mass at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 12, 2019