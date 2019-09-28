Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Service 11:00 AM The Shrine Of Saint Therese 855 E. Floradora Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Brazil Karraker was born on February 20th 1950 in Visalia, CA. Some of her toddler years were spent on the ranch with Avo and Vovo (grandma and grandpa). A prissy princess in starched petticoats and ruffles that preferred the tractor over the horses. Cynthia had "mostly" fond memories of the Nuns at Parochial School. She spent her teen years at and graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno. She became a corporate buyer for all Village East stores, frequently taking business trips to New York. Cynthia's greatest love her husband RD, passed in 1985. From this tragedy she founded her agency All About Care. She was absolutely legendary and a mover/shaker with HIV/AIDS programs and services here in the valley. Her colorful personality gave her the ability to dream big and get it done. No matter who, no matter what! She was responsible for bringing the AIDS memorial quilt to Fresno. She organized and conducted support groups for all of those affected. Cynthia's Woman's Group was above all the most rewarding and special to her heart. A major success, Camp Care, provided children and their families a brief respite from the daily reality of living with HIV/AIDS. Her fierce compassion, love and commitment to her community are unparalleled. Our angel Cynthia stepped into heaven September 21st. I'm sure, charging through the gates to organize her welcome home party. Her love and legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever; she truly was ALL ABOUT CARE. Life will not be the same without her or because of her. Viewing October 1st, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Rosary October 1st, 7:00 pm, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno, CA 93704. Service October 2nd, 11:00am, The Shrine Of Saint Therese, 855 E. Floradora Ave, Fresno, CA 93728. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Cynthia may be made to: All About Care 4974 North Fresno Street PMB 156 Fresno, California 93726

