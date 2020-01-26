It is with a heavy heart we must announce the passing of Cindy, but we know she loved and was welcomed by God, our Father and his son Jesus, our Savior, in heaven and being reunited with her family and all her pets. Cindy was a passionate advocate for all animals and rescued many dogs and cats. She worked many years as a driver for Valley Transportation and made many valued friends along the way. Attended McLane High, she was a giving, funny and stubborn lady. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Claire Fisher and her brother Shan Fisher. She is survived by her sons Greg Stoner Griggs and Jeff Stoner and her fur child Eva. Jeff provided gentle loving care for his mom during this last year of her life. Cindy is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Colleen and Bob Scheidt, Christine and Doug Worley and her brother Larry and Jennifer Fisher. Instead of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue in Cindy's name. As Cindy wished, there will be no memorial service.