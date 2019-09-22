Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Send Flowers Obituary

Daisy Addicott of Fresno, retired Director of Special Education for Fresno County Office of Education, passed away from Congestive Heart Failure at the age of 89. After graduating from Culter Academy in Los Angeles, she attended George Pepperdine University where she majored in Education and Psychology. She earned a graduate fellowship and M.A. in Special Education and later taught extension courses at University of California Santa Barbara. In 1958 Daisy came to Fresno to teach at Orange Center Elementary School and later Beth Ramacher School, where she was selected Fresno County Teacher of the Year and ultimately became Principal. She was also appointed by the State Superintendent of Schools, Wilson Riles, to serve on the State Advisory Board and later became a State Consultant for specialized curriculum. At the Fresno County Office of Education, she served as Director of Programs for Special Needs Children throughout Fresno County. She retired in 1995. She was a volunteer for Woman's Prison Outreach, The Fresno Art Museum, Tree Fresno and St. George Greek Orthodox Church where she served on the Parish Council, supervising maintenance of buildings and grounds and coordinating the renovation and remodeling of the Church Sunday School/Administration building and Social Hall. In 2013, "The Addicott Collection" exhibited at the Fresno Art Museum, featured the art of Daisy's collection. She was an avid and early collector of now internationally recognized artist Charles Gaines. Daisy, was known for collecting local Fresno artists who she felt strongly about and encouraged them in their careers. She leaves her precious daughter Cynthia Radoumis. A private graveside service will be in Fresno Daisy Addicott will be remembered as an innovative and dedicated educator, a devoted mother, an experienced backpacker, dog lover, person with strong faith, avid art enthusiast and collector, and a loyal friend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to; St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 N Orchard St, Fresno, CA 93703, or Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N First St, Fresno, CA 93703 Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814 Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

