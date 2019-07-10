Dale Brimhall, age 93, was born July 12, 1925. He was a veteran of WWII and Korea, finishing his military service in the National Guard. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Loretta 5 sons, Dennis, Douglas, Duane, Dirk, and Darren; and 3 grandchildren, Derlynne, David, and Kathryn. Visitation will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 10, 2019