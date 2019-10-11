Rolland "Dan" Ewell, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away on October 7, 2019 at age 82. Born February 25, 1937 in Brighton, Ohio, he grew up on his family's dairy farm before moving to Fresno, California in 1961. After graduating from Miami (Ohio) University with a degree in Accounting, he became a Certified Public Accountant and practiced for several years. Thereafter, Dan became well-known as a pioneer in the development and management of commercial pistachio orchards and other agricultural commodities. Dan is preceded in death by parents Austin and Mary, sister Betty, brother Dale and stepson Tim. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Susan, sons Todd, and his wife Traci, and Troy, and his wife Cheryl, brothers Richard and Ben, and his wife Suzy, grandchildren Tyler, Tanner and Tiffany, stepdaughter Ralene, and step-grandchildren Cassie and Mitchell. A Celebration of life will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the First Congregational Church at 2131 North Van Ness Blvd with a lunch reception to follow. For complete details, please visit www.Farewell.com.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019