Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Daniel Raymond Rodrigues, age 90, passed in peace at his home in Caruthers, California on March 14th, 2019. Dan was born on June 1st, 1928 in San Francisco, CA to Carmen and Harry Rodrigues. A first-generation American, Dan's family originated from the Galicia region of Spain. In the late-1930's, the family moved to Caruthers, where Dan attended Caruthers High School, graduating in 1945 at the age of 16. Upon graduating, Dan joined the U.S. Maritime Service based on Catalina Island, with travels to Italy and Morocco. From 1950-54, Dan served in the U.S. Army's 196th Regimental Combat Team. While at Fort Carson, Dan met the love of his life, Melva Vaughn, and was married in Colorado Springs, CO in 1951. Dan and Melva have been married for 68 years and lived in Anchorage, Alaska prior to establishing a home on the family ranch in Caruthers, where they have farmed almonds and raisin grapes for 70 years. In the late-50's to early-60's, Dan also worked for Foremost Dairies. Dan served as a Trustee for the Caruthers Elementary School District from 1967-81, holding the offices of President and Clerk, and was also an active member of the Caruthers Lions Club for over fifty years serving as President in 1969-70 and 2006-07. In 2012, Dan and Melva were honored as the Grand Marshalls of the Caruthers Parade. As a veteran of the Daniel Raymond Rodrigues, age 90, passed in peace at his home in Caruthers, California on March 14th, 2019. Dan was born on June 1st, 1928 in San Francisco, CA to Carmen and Harry Rodrigues. A first-generation American, Dan's family originated from the Galicia region of Spain. In the late-1930's, the family moved to Caruthers, where Dan attended Caruthers High School, graduating in 1945 at the age of 16. Upon graduating, Dan joined the U.S. Maritime Service based on Catalina Island, with travels to Italy and Morocco. From 1950-54, Dan served in the U.S. Army's 196th Regimental Combat Team. While at Fort Carson, Dan met the love of his life, Melva Vaughn, and was married in Colorado Springs, CO in 1951. Dan and Melva have been married for 68 years and lived in Anchorage, Alaska prior to establishing a home on the family ranch in Caruthers, where they have farmed almonds and raisin grapes for 70 years. In the late-50's to early-60's, Dan also worked for Foremost Dairies. Dan served as a Trustee for the Caruthers Elementary School District from 1967-81, holding the offices of President and Clerk, and was also an active member of the Caruthers Lions Club for over fifty years serving as President in 1969-70 and 2006-07. In 2012, Dan and Melva were honored as the Grand Marshalls of the Caruthers Parade. As a veteran of the Korean War , Dan traveled to Washington D.C. in 2016 with the Central Valley Honor Flight. Dan was a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan, who also enjoyed reading about history and working in his woodshop. Dan is survived by his wife Melva, daughter Danielle and husband Kenneth Esajian of San Pedro, CA; son Tim and wife Terry Rodrigues of Caruthers, CA; and son Dan and wife Kim Rodrigues of Paso Robles, CA, along with seven grandchildren - Heather Esajian-Brown (Tim), Eric Esajian (Christina), Jennifer Esajian-Russell (Benno), Aaron Rodrigues, Kyle Rodrigues (Brittany), Megan Rodrigues and Lauren Rodrigues and six great-grandchildren - Adrina Brown, Mila Brown, Zara Brown, Wyatt Rodrigues, Jameson Rodrigues and Christian Russell. A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Easton, CA. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Ann Catholic Church in Riverdale, CA, followed by internment at St. Peter's Cemetery located at 264 N. Blythe Avenue, Fresno, CA. Immediately after, a reception will be held at Pardini's at 2257 W. Shaw Avenue in Fresno, CA. Remembrances may be made to St. Agnes Home Health & Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Avenue Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93710. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close