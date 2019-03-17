Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Daniel Raymond "Mooch" Bane passed away March 2, 2019. Daniel was born on December 10, 1956 to Raymond and Loretta Bane. Danny grew up in Fresno, California. After working for many trucking companies, his dream of becoming a truck owner operator came true in 2007 when he started D&A Transport in Visalia, CA. He is survived by his two daughters Amanda and Tara Bane as well as his mother Loretta Bane and brother Randy Bane. Danny will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, countless cousins and numerous friends. He had a great sense of humor and giving heart. He will be joined in heaven by his father Raymond Bane and many other aunts and uncles that have gone before him. His funeral mass will be held March 23, 2019 at 11:30 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Visalia, CA - a reception will follow at the St Mary's - Serra Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation - P.O. Box 49, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538-0049

