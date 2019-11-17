Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL ENOS. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM St. Peter's Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Master Sergeant Daniel Patrick Enos, USMC, born to Joseph and Patricia Enos on April 8, 1945, passed from this world on November 8, 2019. Both Joseph and Patricia preceed him in death. He is survived by brothers Joseph Jr. and Michael, and sister Katherine. Danny graduated from Central High School in 1963. He joined the U.S. Marines the same year. He served 24 years in the Marines and retired in 1988. Dan served two combat tours in Vietnam, as well as posting across the world. He retired to South Carolina and moved back home to Fresno in 1955. Danny served his country with distinction. If you were in trouble, Danny would give you a hand up. He had a quick wit and a handsome smile. His example in life was one to follow. I remember as a boy waiting with anticipation when he came home on leave. When he stepped out of the car in his dark green uniform I knew everything would be okay because he stood between me and anything that would harm me. Danny, you are loved. Rest now Marine, your duty here is done. A Graveside Service will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

