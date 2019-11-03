Daniel Gomez was born in Hanford, CA and was the only son of Pragedis and Leonora Gomez. Raised in Dinuba, at a young age he became interested in music and taught himself how to play the drums. He lived his adult life in Fresno as a professional musician. After finishing his Bachelor's Degree in Sociology at CSU Fresno he worked for the State of Califonria, first with EDD in Sanger and he eventually retired from the Consumer Affairs Department in Sacramento. He returned to Fresno in 2011 and was a resident at Pacific Gardens. He is proceeded in death by his only son Daniel Gomez and survived by his wife Rosemarie Lopez. Services will be held at St. Helen's Catholic Church on Thursday, November 7th at 10am.