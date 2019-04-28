Daniel, also known as "Danny" or "Dan", to family and friends, was born in Leon, Mexico to parents Marcelina Gaona and Dolores Fernandez. He was one of three sons and eight daughters. As an infant, he and his family returned to California. He and his family made their home on a walnut ranch near Visalia, CA. He began school knowing only Spanish and taught himself English. His father passed away when Dan was twelve, so he and his older brother, Manuel, built the family home in Farmersville, CA. Also at twelve, he began working in the fields on the weekends and in the summer to help support his family and did so throughout high school. After graduating from Mt. Whitney High School, he worked as a landscaper and saved money to buy a cherry-red Buick Skylark. He obtained his Associate's Degree in Agriculture from College of the Sequoias before being drafted into the Army. After the Army, he began working at the Air National Guard at the 144 th Fighter Wing in Fresno, CA. He met Evelyn "Evie" Fernandez, the love of his life, and they married in 1969. They had three daughters, Marie, Gina and Nancy. The family later moved from Fresno to Half Moon Bay where Dan commuted to Moffett Field. Dan loved this time, living near the ocean and especially spending time with his labs running on the beach. The family moved back to Fresno and Dan once again worked at the 144th Fighter Wing. He retired after 37 years of military service as a Lieutenant Colonel and the Chief of Personnel.He developed many close friendships while working at Moffett Field and the 144th Fighter Wing. He treasured the friends he made and continued to keep in touch with them after retiring. Retirement gave Dan more time to pursue his hobbies including wood working, bird watching, family trips to Disneyland and the coast. Dan also had a wealth of knowledge about trees and plants and enjoyed being in nature and gardening with his wife. He was an avid reader, an animal lover - especially dogs, had a love of music, movies, sports and enjoyed trips to the casino and playing the lottery. Dan also was a food aficionado, a lover of Mexican food (especially Javier's Restaurant in Fresno) and really liked going out to meals with his family and friends. Dan was known for being a wonderful storyteller with a great sense of humor and jokes, his positive attitude and always putting his family first. He was a true family man. He was known for his kindness, generosity and big heart. His mottos included "Always be positive" and "Always do your best". He loved being a husband, father and "Papa" to his grandchildren. He is most cherished by his wife, Evie, of 49 years, his daughters, Marie, Gina and Nancy, son in laws - Jai, Matthew and Zachary, grandchildren Suhana and Arjan, brother Manuel, and his treasured nieces and nephew. There will be no services, per his wish. He is also cherished by his beloved dog, Shadow and his cat, Jett. Dan loved animals and cared for many rescue dogs and cats throughout his life. If you would like to honor Dan, you may do so by making a donation to the Central California SPCA at www.ccspca.com.