Daniel Patrick Sweeney left this world unexpectedly on September 29, 2019. Danny touched many lives and was loved by those who were lucky enough to have been touched by his unique humor and love of Hawaiian shirts.

Danny leaves behind his loving wife Megan Bendoski Sweeney, daughter and son-in-law Ali and Corbin Adams, son Nic, daughter Darci, grandchildren Weston and Reegan, mother Betty Jane, brother Michael and wife Karen, sisters Delene, Saraleen, Jackie Lovett and husband Clint, Mary Tatum and husband Joe, and many nieces nephews and loved ones.

Visitation will be at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:15 p.m. followed by Recitation of The Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at OLPH Church in Clovis on October 11 at 11:00. Burial will be at the Sanger District Cemetery on October 15th at 11:00.