Daniel Ramos

March 14, 1944 - October 1, 2020

Clovis, California - Daniel Domingo Ramos, 76, of Clovis Ca, passed away on October 1, 2020 in Clovis.

Daniel was born March 14, 1944, in Hanford California, to Domingo and Natalie Ramos.

He attended and graduated High school in Corcoran, Ca. He continued his education and received his Bachelors Degree in LA in Business Management.

He enjoyed gardening, golfing, photography and playing Poker with his family. He also loved attending concerts and traveling with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Phillis Ramos of Clovis; brothers, sister and their spouses; Esther and Eliseo Murrietta, Tony and Virginia Ramos, Robert and Karen Ramos; and Larry Ramos; five children; Dan Ramos, Rebecca Rosario, Marina Gonzales, James Gonzales, and Natalie Ramos; and nine grandchildren; Isabel Hernandez, Anthony Ramos, Anthony Hernandez, Josiah Gonzales, Nickolas Hernandez, Jayden Gonzales, Marina Hernandez, Julian Gonzales, and Xander Diaz.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur Ramos, Richard Ramos, and sister Rosemarie Rojas.

Private services will be held.





