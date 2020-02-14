Guest Book View Sign Service Information Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel 1239 Longbranch Ave Grover Beach , CA 93433 (805)-489-5552 Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel 1239 Longbranch Ave Grover Beach , CA 93433 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Arroyo Grande Cemetery 895 El Camino Real Arroyo Grande , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Thomas Corea passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 just one month shy of his 97th birthday. Dan was born in Fresno to John & Consuetta Corea on March 3, 1923. He was preceded in death by his 3 brothers & 3 sisters, his wife, Mary Lue, & their son, Daniel Joseph. Dan grew up with his family in the Easton area & graduated from Washington Union High School in 1941. He enjoyed competing in amateur featherweight boxing & continued his passion for boxing throughout his service in the Navy from 1942 to 1945. While serving on the USS South Dakota, the infamous Battleship X, he had a knock-out win against one of the English Navy champions. Following his service, he returned home & married Mary Lue Black in 1948, whom incidentally, he had met at one of his boxing matches. After Dan & Mary Lue's wedding they lived in Easton, CA where they had their first son, Tom. In the early 1950's they moved to Del Rey and had their second son, Danny. While farming in the Del Rey area, they began to work in the construction industry. They moved to Pismo Beach in 1972 where they continued in the construction industry, developing and building residential homes, subdivisions and apartments on the central coast. Dan is survived by his son & daughter-in law, Tom & Lynn Corea, four grandchildren, Danette Miklas, Jeremy Corea, Jonathan Corea & Jad Corea, their spouses and nine great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel located at 1239 Longbranch, Grover Beach, CA. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery located at 895 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande, CA.

