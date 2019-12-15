Born Sept. 7, 1946 in Amarillo, TX. Died Dec. 8, 2019 at the CA Veteran's Home. Daniel was a Vietnam Veteran. His profession was architecture and many of his designs received recognition. Daniel is survived by his daughter, Misty McGuire, his wife, Helen, sisters and 2 brothers. A service will be held at the CA Veteran's Home at 2811 W. California Fresno on Wed. Dec. 18 th at 10am in the cafeteria. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the CA Veteran's Home in his name.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 15, 2019