Danilo Scott

Danilo passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 in Fresno, California. He was 80 years old. Danilo was raised in Mexico City until his family moved to California when he was 12 years of age. Danilo joined the United States Air Force in 1959 and was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After completing his service, he established his home in Fresno and had three children. He loved spending time with his family and having engaging conversations around the table. Danilo had a charismatic personality and rewarding life. A man of so many talents, he was passionate about creativity, composing music, playing the piano, diverse artistic expression, woodworking and was also a sports car enthusiast to his final day. He was a dreamer. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Susan Scott, married for 50 years, son Eric Scott of Fresno, daughters Coty Scott and Elizabeth Scott of Mexico, his grandchildren Andrea Scott, Gaby Scott, Elizabeth Scott and Jessie Scott of Mexico; his sister Sandra Scott, his niece Danielle Tokunaga, nephews Patrick Kellogg and Winston Scott. Danilo, you will be dearly missed. You have profoundly touched our hearts and inspired us with your encouragement to be creative and expressive; you have enriched our lives, leaving behind a beautiful legacy. AN ARTIST HAS FALLEN, AN ARTIST HAS FALLEN... SAID AN ANGEL TO THE WIND. AND THE SONG OF BIRDS FELL SILENT FOR A MOMENT OF THE GRIM. WE'LL NO LONGER SEE HIS COLORS, HIS EXPRESSIONS OR HIS WHIM. AND WE'LL SURELY MISS HIS SMILE, AND HIS CHARACTER AND VIM BUT WE'LL LOOK FOR YOU IN RAINBOWS, AND IN FLOWERS OF LATE SPRING. AND WE'LL HEAR YOUR VOICE IN ECHOES AND WHEN BIRDS RETURN TO SING. By Danilo 8-21-91

