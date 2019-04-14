Danny "Dan" Heintz, was born on January 6, 1955 to his parents Anita and Ronald Heintz. He is a 1974 graduate of Hoover High School, and was the owner and operator of RON's machine shop on Belmont Avenue in Fresno. Danny was a devoted father, son, brother, machinist, fisherman, hunter, and friend to all who had the privilege of knowing him. Dan won his battle with cancer on his terms after being diagnosed nearly 3 years ago, and passed away April 9, 2019 with his children by his side. Danny is survived by his loving children and caretakers Bryan Heintz, Nichole and Mike Salas, of Clovis. Danny loved his six grandchildren Brianna, Brady, and Bennett Heintz, and Aiva, Stella, and Camila Rae Salas. Danny had three brothers, Steve, Brad, and Randy Heintz. The world has lost a wonderful man and heaven gained a perfect angel. Funeral services are planned for this Monday, April 15 at 10:00 AM at new Hope community Church, 4620 E. Knees Ave., Clovis, CA.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019