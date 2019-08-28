Danny was born in Worchester, MA to Tony and Anna Zingarelli. He died in Kingsburg, CA on Sunday, August 18th. The love of his life, wife, Benny Ruth Zingarelli passed in 2002. He is survived by son, Danny A. Zingarelli, daughter-in-law, Rebecca M. Gallegos and grandchildren, Poppy and Django; sister, Anna Harvill, Hermosa Beach, CA; brother, Chuck Zingarelli and nephews and niece, Kris, Joey, and Joni, Fresno, CA; niece, Kathy Cornell, Oakhurst CA; great-grandchildren from granddaughter, Melissa and Ray Perez; and great-niece, Annelle Burnias. Services to be held in Fresno at 10AM at St. Peter's Cemetary on Friday, August 30th.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 28, 2019