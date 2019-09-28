Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Belmont Country Club 8253 E. Belmont Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene G. Lockwood of Clovis, passed away on September 19, 2019, at the age of 89, in Fresno Ca. Darlene was born in Oakland Ca. She attended Stockton High School and graduated from Fresno Technical High School. At age 35, Darlene began her studies at Fresno CityCollege and earned her AA Degree as an X-Ray technician. Darlene was a dedicated member of AA, and in December would have celebrated 39 years of sobriety. She treasured her relationships with other members, serving them as mentor and sponsor. Darlene is survived by her husband Ralph, of nearly 68 years, sons Mark and Michael, and daughter-in-law Debra. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents Bruce and Gwen, grandson Derek Lockwood her sister-in-law Barbara Lockwood, brother Tony Lindlahr, her uncle Grant Quick, and her Aunt Irene Simone. Darlene's happy disposition and her willingness to help others enriched many lives. She inspired, delighted, supported and had a gift for showing others how to be better than they ever thought they could be. She was even a non-skiing member of the China Peak Ski Patrol as a "First Aider!' Above all, Darlene was devoted to her family, many of whom were with her 24/7 when she was hospitalized at St. Agnes. Special thanks to the outstanding medical staff who not only cared for her, but supported her beloved family as well. A celebration of Life will be held on October 12, 2019, at Belmont Country Club, 8253 E. Belmont Fresno Ca, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

