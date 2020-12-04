Darlene Mascarenas

May 2, 1947 - December 2, 2020

Fresno, California - MASCARENAS, Darlene Elizabeth, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 73, on December 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Darlene was a devout follower of Christ, and this devotion supported her through her long illness. Darlene encouraged and influenced many with her commitment to the Lord and her involvement with various Christian ministries such as; Youth for Christ, Peoples Church, and Trinity Community Church in Fresno.

Darlene was born in Lewiston, Maine on May 2, 1947. In 1958 her family moved to Fresno, California from Maine. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1965, she attended California State University Fresno and in 1970 she graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in Education. Darlene's passion was for teaching and she was devoted to her students. She began her teaching career in Hanford and retired from Fresno Unified in 2007 after 37 years.

Darlene was proceeded in death by her husband of 43 years, Tim, who passed away in July of 2020; She is survived by her son, Richard Mascarenas, daughter LeAnna & her husband, Joey Palumbo; and her grandchildren Giuseppe & Giovanni Palumbo, and Hannah & Gabriel Mascarenas. She is also survived by her siblings Peggy & Chris White, & Ken Shamp; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.





