Darrel Dietrich, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend joined his mother, father, and other loved ones in heaven, on Friday, August 21, 2020. He led an adventurous life raising three kids with Patty, his devoted wife of 57 years. In addition to his 30+ year career with Pacific Gas & Electric, Darrel enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. He was a unique individual and anyone who had the pleasure to know him would agree that he enriched their life. You could always depend on Darrel to be generous and hospitable. To carry on his love and enthusiasm for life, he is survived by his wife Patty, three children, and their families. Dan, his oldest son and Teresa have three children (Bailey, Cole and Madison). Carrie, his daughter, and Steve, have two sons (Cade and Ryan). And Dwayne, his youngest son and Kori have one son (Dylan). Darrel also is survived by his siblings Donna, Ed and Don, along with several nieces and nephews. Darrel was an active member of the community, including his extensive involvement in the Rotary Club and the Clovis Chamber of Commerce. He was also on the board of the Clovis Community Hospital's initial planning. In 1979 the Clovis Independent Newspaper named Darrel "Citizen of the Year" when he rallied support from the community (including the Clovis Rotary Club), to build a house in old town for Emma Traylor. When Emma's small house was destroyed by a storm and she lost power, PG&E was called and Darrel moved into action with the same enthusiasm and care for Emma as he did throughout his life for all his family and friends. He will be missed but never forgotten! We invite you to celebrate his life with us at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to the Clovis Rotary Club in Darrel's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store