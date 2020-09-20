Darrell A. Holford, a resident of Watsonville, Santa Cruz County passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2020 Darrell is survived by his loving "best friend and wife Susan" Muldown-Holford, his children Michael (Jamie), Staci (Phillip), David and Christin. He is also survived by his grandchildren Conner, Liam, Macklin and Lilah; brothers Del (Gail), Dan (Val) and Don (DeeAnn). He is preceded in death by his parents Dale and Evelyn Holford. Darrell was born in Bartlesville OK, the eldest of 4 sons, raised in the Tacoma WA area and moved to CA as a teen. Darrell attended CSU Fresno for his teaching degree. He retired after 32 years teaching Hospital Occupations at VMC for ROP and Duncan Polytech to a stay home parent of two middle school teens. Upon his wife's retirement, they moved to the coast where he spent his final years. Darrell was beloved by his family, friends and students. He was kind, generous, compassionate and loyal. He was always there for whatever was needed. He was funny and upbeat, loved to share a good joke. Darrell loved golf, motors (cycles, cars, racing) and rocking babies. He was always on the go, ready to do, to help, to care until complications of his advanced Parkinson's disease caught up with him. Darrell will be remembered by many and gone to soon. When it is safe to gather, we will hold a Celebration of Darrell's Life at the family home in Fresno.

