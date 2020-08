Darrell, age 86, of Clovis, CA has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. He is survived by the love of his life, Sue Cheney. Together they have two children, Douglas Cheney and Lori Cheney, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private service for immediate family only.

