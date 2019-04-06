David Barrett

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Barrett.

Dr. David Barrett of Clovis, CA, passed away on March 31, 2019 at the age of 42 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Dave will be remembered for his loving and gentle manner. He blessed the lives of many as a pathologist and his service. He is survived by his wife, 4 children, parents and 9 siblings. Dave's life will be honored at 11 am on Mon Apr 8 at 1880 Gettysburg Ave Clovis CA. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Scholarship Fund for David's Children at GoFundMe.com
Published in the Fresno Bee from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave | Clovis, CA 93612 | (559) 299-4372
Send Flowers
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Clovis, CA   (559) 299-4372
funeral home direction icon