Dr. David Barrett of Clovis, CA, passed away on March 31, 2019 at the age of 42 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Dave will be remembered for his loving and gentle manner. He blessed the lives of many as a pathologist and his service. He is survived by his wife, 4 children, parents and 9 siblings. Dave's life will be honored at 11 am on Mon Apr 8 at 1880 Gettysburg Ave Clovis CA. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Scholarship Fund for David's Children at GoFundMe.com
Published in the Fresno Bee from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019