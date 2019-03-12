David Royce Bobbitt, 81, passed away on March 3, 2019. He joked that he was a "good ole boy" and "Mr. Perfect" but his love for kids meant that everyone knew him as "Pa." He will be greatly missed by all. Dave is survived by his Washington Union High School sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Shelbie Jean Graham Bobbitt; son Guy Bobbitt, his wife Debbie, and their children Kevin and Sedona; daughter Laura Ganzinotti, her husband Ed, and their children Eddie Ganzinotti (Andrea) and Lindi Wade (Matt); great-grandchildren Dante Christie, Gianna Ganzinotti, Presley Wade, Edward Ganzinotti, Baron Ganzinotti and Weston Ganzinotti; and sister Phyllis Rodgers. Visitation will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 12, 2019