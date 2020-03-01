Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Callahan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Scott Callahan was born in Oakdale, California on November 7, 1961, along with his twin brother Michael and sadly on January 20, 2020, David died in a fatal auto accident. When he was five years old his family moved to Fresno, California where he graduated from Bullard High School and Fresno City College. He was a licensed contractor building and remodeling many homes and offices in Fresno, Monterey, and Carmel. He was a great man with a big heart. He was smart and talented and very creative, especially as a general contractor. He loved to cook, play golf and work out at the gym. Playing backgammon with his nephew, Michael, and hearts with nephew, Eli, and niece, Fran, were his favorite pastimes. David's father, David Callahan and his brother, Michael Callahan preceded him along with his very favorite dog Choco. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lyanne, his mother Jane Bragg, stepfather, Aslam Lone, sister Beki Callahan and her husband Rich Keys; along with his nephews Alex Keys and Elias Callahan and niece, Frances Callahan; his stepchildren Kevin, Delana, Andrew, and Chelsea Le. The family will celebrate David's life privately and his ashes will be scattered in the ocean off the Carmel beach that he loved. Remembrances may be made to Fresno Chaffee Zoo or . Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020

