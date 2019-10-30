Our dearest father, Esequiel A. (Zeke) Cisneros, went home to his Heavenly Father and rejoined his beloved Mary Lou on October 20, 2019. Born October 3, 1926, in Brawley, CA, Zeke's life journey led him to Fresno where he met and married his soulmate, Mary Lou Arredondo. During their 56 year marriage, they raised four children and welcomed 4 grandchildren. Zeke was a highly skilled machinist/auto mechanic and worked at Schoettler Tire for over 30 years. He was very proud of teaching a class in auto mechanics at Fresno City College, and he enjoyed outdoor activities with his family and with the Boy Scouts. Zeke was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, his daughter, Patricia Lopez, and brothers, Joe and Lee Ochoa. He will be missed by his daughters, Pauline Beltz (Jim), Susan Garza (Mario), his son, David (Nancy), grandchildren, Paulette Ricardo, Mario Garza Jr. (Kim), Miranda Nevarez (Rudy), and Leticia Lopez, as well as great grandchildren and many friends. Visitation at 9:00 a.m., Friday, November 1,2019, at St. Alphonsus Church, 351 E. Kearney Blvd., in Fresno, will be followed by recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 and a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. The family deeply appreciates the care and support of Ardent Hospice during Zeke's last days and asks that any remembrances be made to their charitable foundation, No One Should Die Alone Foundation (NOSDAF), 2040 N. Winery Ave., Ste. 102, Fresno CA 93703.