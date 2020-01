David "Dave" Lynn Dewey, Sr., passed into God's loving arms on December 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving and beautiful wife of 65 years, Barbara Wilhelm Dewey, their 4 children, David Lynn Dewey, Jr. and his partner Maureen Jones, Diana Lynne Codding and her husband Jim, Andrew Jay Dewey and his wife Tammy; Steven Clark Dewey and his wife Minh Tam. Together Dave and Barb have 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren who will miss him and loved him dearly. He retired after working 40 years for the State of California, served 14 years as a volunteer fire fighter for the North Central Fire Protection District, and was a beloved member of the Fresno Christian Reformed Church for 58 years, serving at different times as Deacon and Elder. Dave knew people from all walks of life, had a gift of remembering names and faces and he truly cared about the people he met. As a grandson said "He is a legend and a dying breed of man. He taught me more about being a man than anyone in my life. I looked up to him as my role model on how I should be as a man and a father. He was extremely wise and always had good advice. He is in a better place, but he will always be in my heart. He is not lost because love always knows the way home." Per Dave's request, there will be no services.