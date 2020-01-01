David "Dave" Lynn Dewey, Sr., passed into God's loving arms on December 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving and beautiful wife of 65 years, Barbara Wilhelm Dewey, their 4 children, David Lynn Dewey, Jr. and his partner Maureen Jones, Diana Lynne Codding and her husband Jim, Andrew Jay Dewey and his wife Tammy; Steven Clark Dewey and his wife Minh Tam. Together Dave and Barb have 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren who will miss him and loved him dearly. He retired after working 40 years for the State of California, served 14 years as a volunteer fire fighter for the North Central Fire Protection District, and was a beloved member of the Fresno Christian Reformed Church for 58 years, serving at different times as Deacon and Elder. Dave knew people from all walks of life, had a gift of remembering names and faces and he truly cared about the people he met. As a grandson said "He is a legend and a dying breed of man. He taught me more about being a man than anyone in my life. I looked up to him as my role model on how I should be as a man and a father. He was extremely wise and always had good advice. He is in a better place, but he will always be in my heart. He is not lost because love always knows the way home." Per Dave's request, there will be no services.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020