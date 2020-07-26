1/
David F. Cline
1937 - 2020
On Thursday, May 28, 2020 David F. Cline passed away at home. He was born to Clarence Warren Cline and Flora (Belle) Cline on April 22, 1937 in Pittsburg, Kansas. David was a carpenter by trade and retired in 1999 from the Carpenter's Union, Local 701. David was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. David is survived by his sister, Nancy (Cline) McNerney; his sons, Michael and David C. Cline; stepdaughters, Teresa Claborn, Anita Belmont, Anna Young and their spouses. David was a grandfather to 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at the Carpenter's Union Hall.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
