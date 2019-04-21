David Richard Folmer passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 3, 2019. He joins his parents, Margaret Folmer Shelton and Richard Folmer along with his stepfather, Albert Shelton. He is survived by his loving wife, Traci Folmer; three children, Melissa Johndrow, Matthew Folmer and Stephen Folmer; four grandchildren, Shelby, Sydney, Amelia and Lucas David; and sister, Kathleen Tilson. Family was the pride and joy of David's life. He believed it was a bond to be valued above everything else, especially when it came to his grandchildren. He was known for saying, "Always remember, family first." He was born October 9,1950 in Fresno, California and graduated from Fresno High School. David maintained a strong work ethic through out his life which he learned at an early age from his parents. In the 1970s, David obtained a general contractor's license and joined Puma Construction in partnership with Leo Puma and Greg Puma. He was a hardworking, dedicated individual that continually strove to make the company successful and maintain its longevity. His employees, business associates and customers respected him and valued his friendship. Being at home gave David a sense of serenity and happiness. He enjoyed working in his yard, planting new flowers with the change of the seasons and doting on his animals. An avid animal lover since youth, David had a habit of bringing home strays or rescuing them from a local shelter. Animals were a constant presence in his household. He found nurturing them back to health and caring for them was very rewarding. The friends David made along life's journey were important to him. He took a genuine interest in listening to each person's life story. David had the unique ability to turn a stranger into a friend in a matter of minutes. He will be remembered for his dynamic personality, his storytelling and sense of humor which made him a great conversationalist. David was truly one of a kind. He will be missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on through his family and many friends. A Holy Rosary will be recited at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a mass officiated by Msgr. Pat McCormick. David's celebration of life will be held at Copper River Country Club after the service. He always envisioned an upbeat gathering; the family suggests wearing bright colors. In lieu of flowers, David wished for donations to be made to the Valley Animal Center and Central California SPCA. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814