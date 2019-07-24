Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Harold Hill. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 9:00 AM Riverdale United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

David Harold Hill, 69, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in Riverdale. David was born May 22, 1950 to Harold and Clara Hill. He was raised on the family dairy in Riverdale, CA where he lived his entire life. Growing up, David worked on the family dairy and enjoyed summers at Hill's pool along with his mother and sisters as a lifeguard where he also taught Red Cross water safety classes. He attended West Hills College in Coalinga and graduated from Fresno State University as a Dairy Science major. David married Sandy in 1973 and together they raised three children, Stacy, Jonathan and Brian. After teaching at West Hills College for two years he was needed on the home farm where he became a partner with his father. In 1983, he found his calling as a loan officer at Farm Credit West and retired this last year after 35 years of service. He was most recently working part time at Valley Small Business Development Corporation. David will be remembered by many for his service to the community. He volunteered many hours working with 4H and FFA students at the local fairs in Caruthers and Fresno and was the main "pooper scooper" of the show ring. He also served on many boards in support of the local agriculture industry. David was devoted to his family and doted on their seven grandchildren. He truly enjoyed taking part in all of their activities. When he wasn't spending time with his family or working you could find him in his shop where he handcrafted "rustic" birdhouses that he donated to raise funds for various agricultural organizations. He enlisted friends and family to collect rustic treasures for him and would even find bags of rustic goodies on his front porch not knowing who they came from. He will also be remembered for his genuine, kind-hearted, loving spirit and how he greeted everyone with a smile. His faith has led him home to be with his Father, Jesus Christ. David is survived by his wife, Sandy Hill of 46 years. Daughter, Stacy Gongol (Mark) of Litchfield, OH; sons Jonathan Hill (Julianne) of Nipomo; Brian Hill (Ashton) of Lemoore. He is also survived by his sisters Joan Halvorsen (Parke), Marilyn Yunker, Judy Burns (John), sister-in-laws Pamela Harris (Harold), Nancy Bice and brother-in-law Donald Bice. Grandchildren Elena & Sean Gongol, Dylan and Conner Hill, Cecilia Jean Weber, Claire & Camille Hill and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday at 9 A.M. at Riverdale United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in David's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. David Harold Hill, 69, was called home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home in Riverdale. David was born May 22, 1950 to Harold and Clara Hill. He was raised on the family dairy in Riverdale, CA where he lived his entire life. Growing up, David worked on the family dairy and enjoyed summers at Hill's pool along with his mother and sisters as a lifeguard where he also taught Red Cross water safety classes. He attended West Hills College in Coalinga and graduated from Fresno State University as a Dairy Science major. David married Sandy in 1973 and together they raised three children, Stacy, Jonathan and Brian. After teaching at West Hills College for two years he was needed on the home farm where he became a partner with his father. In 1983, he found his calling as a loan officer at Farm Credit West and retired this last year after 35 years of service. He was most recently working part time at Valley Small Business Development Corporation. David will be remembered by many for his service to the community. He volunteered many hours working with 4H and FFA students at the local fairs in Caruthers and Fresno and was the main "pooper scooper" of the show ring. He also served on many boards in support of the local agriculture industry. David was devoted to his family and doted on their seven grandchildren. He truly enjoyed taking part in all of their activities. When he wasn't spending time with his family or working you could find him in his shop where he handcrafted "rustic" birdhouses that he donated to raise funds for various agricultural organizations. He enlisted friends and family to collect rustic treasures for him and would even find bags of rustic goodies on his front porch not knowing who they came from. He will also be remembered for his genuine, kind-hearted, loving spirit and how he greeted everyone with a smile. His faith has led him home to be with his Father, Jesus Christ. David is survived by his wife, Sandy Hill of 46 years. Daughter, Stacy Gongol (Mark) of Litchfield, OH; sons Jonathan Hill (Julianne) of Nipomo; Brian Hill (Ashton) of Lemoore. He is also survived by his sisters Joan Halvorsen (Parke), Marilyn Yunker, Judy Burns (John), sister-in-laws Pamela Harris (Harold), Nancy Bice and brother-in-law Donald Bice. Grandchildren Elena & Sean Gongol, Dylan and Conner Hill, Cecilia Jean Weber, Claire & Camille Hill and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday at 9 A.M. at Riverdale United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in David's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Published in the Fresno Bee on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.