David Larry Shumate passed away December 26, 2019 with his wife, Bethany, by his side. Larry is survived by his wife, Bethany of 60 years, his children Chris Smith and Alison Dyer, his grandchildren Rebecca Smith, Wesley Dyer and Jonathan Dyer. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Wilma Shumate, his three brothers, Ben Shumate, Johnny Shumate and Paul Shumate as well as his grandson, Joshua Smith. Larry was born April 24, 1935 in Queen City Missouri. His family eventually moved to Fowler where he enrolled in and graduated from Fowler High School. He graduated from Fresno State with a Bachelor degree in Animal Husbandry. He was an active member of the Fowler First Baptist Church youth group and made lifelong friendships with a group of young men later to be known as the "Guy's Group". Larry met the love of his life, Bethany Woessner and married on June 27, 1959 at the Fresno First Baptist Church where they had first met. Larry and Bethany attended the East Princeton Baptist Church and later Easterby Knox Presbyterian Church. Eventually they became a part of Butler Church. Larry was instrumental in developing the Pulmonary Function Laboratory at Valley Medical Center. After his retirement from Valley Medical Center, he began working for the California Department of Toxics. Larry was also a big Fresno State Bulldog's fan, especially for the Fresno State girls softball team. He will be dearly missed by all who's lives were touched by him. A Memorial service will be held on January 18, at 2:00 at the Butler Church 4884 E Butler Ave Fresno.The family requests donations to World Vision, Poverello House or the Rescue Mission in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020