David Osterloh, age 75, of Fresno, CA passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Fresno, CA. He was a stationary engineer until his retirement. He could make anything work, and if not, he would fabricate it. David made the best BBQ ribs ever. He loved the coast, The Price is Right, steak, pasta and marinara sauce, and his family was the center of his life. David is survived by his wife, Judith Osterloh; son Scott Osterloh (Jenelle); son Michael Osterloh; son Matthew Osterloh (Thomas Acunia); and daughter Heather Ritter (Jim); grandson Jacob Osterloh, granddaughter Samantha Osterloh, grandson Johnathan Osterloh, granddaughter Lillian Ritter, and grandson Wesley Ritter. David was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and Charles Osterloh; and his Aunt and Uncle, Florence and Ken Graham. Visitation will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by Funeral Services at 12:00 pm. Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave. #201, Fresno, CA 93711. www.stephensandbean.com

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
