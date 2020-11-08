David S. Sandoval
May 11, 1959 - November 4, 2020
Fresno, California - David Stephen Sandoval passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was 61 years old. He was born in Fresno, CA on May 11,1959 to Manuel T. Sandoval and Annie Colmenero.
David served for 40 years in the Air National Guard as a Fire Chief. He retired from Federal Service as a Command Fire Chief after 12 years.
He was an active member in the Christian community. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
He is survived by his wife Tina Sandoval; his children and their families, Daniel and Abby Sandoval, John and Melissa Sandoval and their daughter Sophie; his mother, Annie Sandoval; and his siblings, Kathy DeOrona and her husband John, and Anthony Sandoval and his wife Maria.
Visitation will be at Stephens and Bean Chapel on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. Ten people at a time for ten minutes.
The service will be offered virtually on zoom. Time and date can be found at www.stephensandbean.com
.