David S. Beasley, 78, of Fresno, CA passed away March 28. He was born in Hanford, CA Dec 14, 1940. Dave graduated from Bullard High school and served in the US Army in Korea. He received a BS Degree at Fresno State. He was Western Regional Director of Sales for Chock Full O' Nuts Coffee Company. He is survived by his wife Marlene of 28 years & his two sons Marc Beasley and Audie Pardon, two sister-in-laws, Billie Frakes & Gail Phillips, beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 7, 2019