David Stebbins (1958 - 2019)
  • "You are loved, you are missed, you are remembered.."
    - Jane Madeley
  • "Rise In Gods Glory Love & prayers Tatiana DeMello"
    - Tatiana DeMello
  • "RIP Dave Great memories of you on the pool deck at Clovis..."
    - Patti Bills
Service Information
Carmel Presbyterian Church
Junipero and Ocean Aves
Carmel, CA 93921
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Carmel Presbyterian Church
Carmel, CA
Obituary
David Waylon Stebbins of Nipomo, California (formerly Clovis), passed away on October 10, 2019. David is survived by his wife Janet; daughters Maggie (Tosh) Winchester, Kellie (Wyatt) Navarro, Corinne (Steven) Stankivicz, and Lauren Wilson. He is also survived by his beloved granddaughters Avery and Rowan Stankivicz, parents Richard and Phyllis Stebbins, and brother Mike (Ginny) Stebbins. A celebration of David's life will be held at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Carmel Presbyterian Church in Carmel, California.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 23, 2019
