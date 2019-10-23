David Waylon Stebbins of Nipomo, California (formerly Clovis), passed away on October 10, 2019. David is survived by his wife Janet; daughters Maggie (Tosh) Winchester, Kellie (Wyatt) Navarro, Corinne (Steven) Stankivicz, and Lauren Wilson. He is also survived by his beloved granddaughters Avery and Rowan Stankivicz, parents Richard and Phyllis Stebbins, and brother Mike (Ginny) Stebbins. A celebration of David's life will be held at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Carmel Presbyterian Church in Carmel, California.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 23, 2019