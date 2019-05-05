David Tolbert (1948 - 2019)
David Anthony Tolbert, 71, of Clovis, California passed away on April 30, 2019. For the past twenty years, David worked at Fashion Furniture in Fresno as Sales Manager and then General Manager. David is survived by his wife Michelle, his son Adam, step-daughter Katherine Renn, mother Geraldine Tolbert, and four siblings. Visitation will be at Farewell Funeral Services, 660 W. Locust, Fresno on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at New Hope Community Church, 4620 E. Nees Ave, Clovis at 10 a.m. To sign his guest book and read more about Davids's life go to farewell.com/Obituaries
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 5, 2019
