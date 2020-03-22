David Holston, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 66. Dave will be forever remembered by his wife, Cindy; son, Corey and daughter-in-law, Sarah; grandchildren, Michael, Katelyn and Brianna; father, William; and sister, Leslie Whitaker. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date, however donations in memory of Dave, may be made to the Church of Shaver Lake, P.O. Box 601, Shaver Lake, CA 93774. Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home, 302 East Merced Street, Fowler, California (559)834-2531
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 22, 2020