Thomas J De Lany III, 69, passed away suddenly on July 28, 2019 at his home in Shaver Lake, CA. He was born to parents Thomas and Beverly De Lany, in Fresno, CA and attended college at Cal Poly, SLO where he met his wife of 48 years, Sheila De Lany, who survives him today. Tom is also survived by his daughters Erin Tobler and Brook Seickman, his son Javin De Lany, and grandchildren Cali, Delany, and Zoe Tobler, as well as his sister Lyn Graham, and brother Tim De Lany. Tom was the CEO and an owner of All Commercial Landscape Service and Fresno Tree Service, as well as the inventor of Aqua Cents water management technology. Tom had a passion for everything he did, especially his family, but also for his business, politics, support for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Clovis Rotary, Clovis Botanical Gardens, and Boy Scouts. He will be remembered for his unique ability to engage with people and to share his memorable sense of humor. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 11:00 am at New Covenant Church, 1744 E. Nees Avenue, Fresno, CA, with a reception to follow.