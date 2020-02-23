Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEAN BLANKINSHIP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dean Edward Blankinship passed away surrounded by his loving wife and two daughters on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Dean was born in Iowa to George & Carol Blankinship on August 20, 1947. He was proceeded in death by both his parents and his brother, Kirk. Dean's family moved to San Diego, CA in 1954 where he graduated from Crawford High (1965), attended Sul Ross State (Texas), Mesa Junior College then graduated from San Diego State University (1970). In June of 1970, Dean married Nancy Spears. The couple moved to Madera, CA in 1973 to pursue teaching careers that spanned from 1973 to 2005. Dean started teaching at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School but spent most of his career Madera High School where he taught English, Auto shop, Drivers training, advised the Wakeboarding Club and coached MHS Basketball (1975-1982). Basketball was an important part of Dean's life from playing on high school and college teams in his youth to playing in a senior league later in life. Dean loved being active. He enjoyed surfing, fishing, scuba diving, snow skiing and spent many summers waterskiing at Berenda Reservoir. Dean traveled all over the US and world with his family and friends tasting amazing local food and learning about different cultures. Over the years, Dean developed very close friendships that became more like family and added to the enjoyment of his life. Dean was a loving husband to his wife of 50 years, Nancy, a dedicated father to his daughters Becky (Justin Gillmor) and Dana (Forest Rayfield), and a proud grandfather to his four granddaughters, Kiyra & Coral Rayfield and Kaylee & Olivia Gillmor. A celebration of life will be held from 2pm - 4pm, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Vineyard Restaurant in Madera, CA. Remembrances may be made to the San Joaquin River Parkway (riverparkway.org) or Retired Teachers of Madera County, c/o Carol Petrucci, 1416 Riverview Drive, Madera, CA 93637, checks payable to CalRTA. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

