Dean was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather to his beautiful wife of almost 45 years, his two girls, and two grandchildren. He lived his life with passion, always conquering the next challenge. He served his country as an Airborne Ranger in Vietnam. He was an avid fitness enthusiast and constantly on the move. He loved to cook, cycle, play his guitar and sing. He was deeply loved and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Hodgson, his daughters, Giselle Poole and Jessica Hennigan, and his two grandchildren. A service will be held in his honor at 11:00 on Monday, July 15th at University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Avenue, Fresno, CA, with a reception to follow.
Published in the Fresno Bee from June 30 to July 7, 2019