Dean grew up in Torrance, California, graduating from Torrance High School. He later attended California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, graduating in 1981 with a Bachelors of Science in Soil Science. He then served two years (1982 - 1984) in Honduras with the Peace Corp as a soil science instructor, involved in several rural soil conservation projects. Upon returning to the US, Dean went back to Cal Poly and obtained a Master of Science degree in Agronomy. Upon his graduation, Dean accepted a position with J.M. Lord, an Agricultural Engineering, Environmental, and Agronomic Consulting Company. In 1992, Dean became self-employed, serving as an independent crop advisor in the Central Valley until his retirement in October 2017. His work here in the Valley concentrated on irrigation and water management for various medium to large-scale farming operations, some of whom he worked with for over 20 years. Dean also worked as an Adjunct Professor at Reedley Community College in Reedley, California for nine years from 2008 to 20017. He taught Soil Science Laboratory classes and enjoyed the interaction with students. Dean's great passion was fishing. From the time he was a small boy until adulthood, he enjoyed fishing, with later years being mostly involved in fly fishing. He and his wife both enjoyed camping; being outdoors was important to them both. They also enjoyed gardening, with a large part of their yard dedicated to fruit trees, berries, and grapes. Dean is survived by his wife, Joanne, brother Dave, and brother and sister-in-law Chris and Tanya, as well as many cousins and extended family members. Remembrances may be made to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Avenue, Fresno, Ca 93711. Published in the Fresno Bee from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020

