Dean Vincent Helsley passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 in Hanford, California at the age of 91. He was born in Dunn, Missouri and was a resident of Corcoran, California for 72 years and then Hanford for 16 years. He attended schools in Corcoran and graduated Corcoran High School in 1946. He then served in the U. S. Army. He married Lena Freitas of Lemoore on February 21, 1953. Dean worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Corcoran for 30 years delivering mail initially in town and later on the rural route. An avid outdoorsman, Dean loved hunting, hiking, and camping. He retired from the Post Office at age 55, obtained a pilot's license and an airplane mechanic certification, and bought a two-seater Cessna that he enjoyed flying for many years. At age 55, he also took up snow skiing and enjoyed many ski trips to China Peak with family and friends. Dean also enjoyed books and classical music. Dean was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Helsley, his mother, Veta Helsley, and his sister, Alice (Helsley) Wheat. Dean is remembered by wife Lena of Hanford, son Donald Helsley of Corcoran, son Jeffrey Helsley and daughter-in-law Martha Chono-Helsley of Downey, granddaughter Emily Helsley of Downey, grandson Zachary Dean Helsley of San Jose, and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020

