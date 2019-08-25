Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna Kay Crough. View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:00 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness the family of Deanna Crough announce her passing. Deanna was born to Joseph and Vera McCoy of Walla Walla, Washington. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Royce D. Crough, her brothers Pat and Mick McCoy and sister Judy Myers. She is survived by her two sons and their spouses;Tim and Kelli Crough and Garret and Phyllis Crough;9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Deanna will be remembered for her sense of humor, compassionate spirit and wonderful laugh. She was a hard worker, a tremendous athlete, and had a wonderful wit. Deanna graduated from Walla Walla High School as a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded numerous trophies and awards for softball and badminton. Upon graduation, she worked at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was a part of the "Women Engineers" Bowling Team until her marriage to Royce "Danny" Crough. Deanna and Dan lived in several different states before settling down in Fresno with their two sons. Deanna was an immaculate home keeper, a caring wife, loving mother, and phenomenal grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid baseball fan and could often be found at Fresno State baseball games or one of the many sporting events for her grandkids. She had a generous spirit and lived frugally so she could give generously. For any birthday or holiday, you could find her showering her loved ones with sweets, presents, or simply rewarding them for their hard work and achievements. She always made you feel special, her doors were always open if you wanted to swing by and watch a ball game or jump in the pool. She cared greatly for her family and friends and was always loving and accepting of new family members as her family grew. She is incredibly missed. A Recitation of Holy Rosary will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10am followed by a Mass at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Fresno State Baseball program or the donor's favorite charity. It is with great sadness the family of Deanna Crough announce her passing. Deanna was born to Joseph and Vera McCoy of Walla Walla, Washington. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Royce D. Crough, her brothers Pat and Mick McCoy and sister Judy Myers. She is survived by her two sons and their spouses;Tim and Kelli Crough and Garret and Phyllis Crough;9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Deanna will be remembered for her sense of humor, compassionate spirit and wonderful laugh. She was a hard worker, a tremendous athlete, and had a wonderful wit. Deanna graduated from Walla Walla High School as a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded numerous trophies and awards for softball and badminton. Upon graduation, she worked at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was a part of the "Women Engineers" Bowling Team until her marriage to Royce "Danny" Crough. Deanna and Dan lived in several different states before settling down in Fresno with their two sons. Deanna was an immaculate home keeper, a caring wife, loving mother, and phenomenal grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid baseball fan and could often be found at Fresno State baseball games or one of the many sporting events for her grandkids. She had a generous spirit and lived frugally so she could give generously. For any birthday or holiday, you could find her showering her loved ones with sweets, presents, or simply rewarding them for their hard work and achievements. She always made you feel special, her doors were always open if you wanted to swing by and watch a ball game or jump in the pool. She cared greatly for her family and friends and was always loving and accepting of new family members as her family grew. She is incredibly missed. A Recitation of Holy Rosary will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Monday, August 26, Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close