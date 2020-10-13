Deborah Grace Belford Bone

July 13, 1951 - October 8, 2020

Fresno, California - Deborah Grace Belford Bone, born July 13, 1951 in Devil's Lake North Dakota, passed away October 8, 2020 Thursday morning with family. She was 69 years old.

Debby reveled in her North Dakota heritage and could often be heard singing and encouraging others to participate in North Dakota promotional songs. She was very proud of her father, Ray Belford, Sheriff of Ramsey County and the family home now known as the Sheriff's House Museum.

Gaga as she was affectionately known by her nine grandchildren, graduated from Minot State University with a degree in Education. After a few years of teaching in her hometown, she ventured out to California where she met Tim, where both taught at San Joaquin Memorial.

A constant supporter and volunteer for her children's school functions and fundraisers, she could often be found helping where needed with endless amounts of energy. She was very proud of her involvement of the Right to Life movement and is one of the founding members of the Central California chapter. Her happiest days were helping prepare for the Right to Life Annual Christmas dinner and auction that would raise well over $100,000 yearly to defend the rights of the unborn.

At every opportunity, Debby would be found in Santa Cruz where she would love to sit in the village of Capitola to "people watch" and anxiously await to deal the next round of Canasta with visitors to the beach house, or play "Words with Friends". Recently, it was discovered she used the calendar app on her phone to help remind her of the latest Hallmark movie release date. When surrounded by her girlfriend's, daughter, Daughter-in laws, or granddaughters, she could be unapologetically and loudly heard singing Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" as a mantra to kick off whatever fun activity was planned for the day.

Debby was proceeded in death by her father & mother Ray & Grace Belford of Devil's Lake and brother Patrick. She is survived by Tim, her husband of 44 years, Tim Bone (Shelly), Stuart Bone (Deniz), Michael Bone (Leanne), Mary Grace Schurter (Zak) and nine grandchildren Allison, Isabelle, Jack, Caleb, Kathryn, Savannah, Blair, Adele & Gus.

Services will be private and a celebration of life will take place once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Remembrances can be made to the Right to Life of Central California's 300 Club, 1742 E Griffith Way, Fresno, CA 93726 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. Ste. 101, Fresno, CA 93711





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store